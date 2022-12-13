Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Following Inaya's 'Unfair' Elimination Episode, Show's Ratings Witness Huge Fall

Nagarjuna Bigg Boss 6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

After housemate Inaya's elimination from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house during the 14th week, the house is now just four days away from the finale. There are six housemates and a mid-week elimination is in place to evict that one unlucky contestant before the finale begins. The elimination will take place on Thursday's episode. The grand finale will be aired on December 18 on Star Maa.

According to the sources, the TRP ratings of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show after Inaya's elimination on December 12 recorded the lowest at 0.86 (U+R) among all the previous seasons. Usually, the final week's TRPs are high, leading to the hype toward the finale. However, the ratings for the show this time were record-low. Before Inaya's elimination, the TRP ratings were reported at 2.95 (U+R).

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here Are Some Lesser Known Details About Inaya Sultana!

Since the beginning of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show, it recorded the lowest TRP ratings when compared to its previous seasons as well as the other reality shows.

Adi Reddy, Revanth, Sri Satya, Rohit, Keerthi, and Srihan are the remaining contestants who are going to enter the finale. However, except Srihan, who won the ticket to the finale, the others might get evicted from the show on the final episode. However, to know who all are going to be the top five contestants of the season, we have to wait for another two days.

Bigg boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Becomes Father To His First Child, A Baby Girl On December 2!

Meanwhile, the rest of the housemates are being treated to their Bigg Boss house journeys. They are the audio-visual videos that encapsulate their almost 100 days at the house. Revanth and Inaya's videos were displayed for them inside the house in the last episode.

Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. The entire episodes of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season and the previous seasons are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.