Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Sixth Week Elimination: One Among Rajsekhar And Sudeepa Likely To Pack Their Bags

The
sixth
weekend
episode
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
has
arrived
and
it
is
time
for
one
of
the
contestants
in
the
danger
zone
of
nominations
to
go
home.
For
the
sixth
week,
contestants
Marina,
Rajsekhar,
Baladitya,
Srihan,
Sri
Satya,
Sudeepa,
Keerthi,
Adi
Reddy
and
Geetu
have
been
nominated.
According
to
the
latest
voting
results,
Srihan,
Adi
Reddy,
Baladitya,
Geetu,
Sri
Satya,
and
Keerthi
have
scored
a
decent
amount
of
public
votes.
Marina,
Raj,
and
Sudeepa
have
less
number
of
votes
against
their
names.
Going
by
the
rumours
around
BBS6,
this
week,
one
of
them
between
Sudeepa
and
Rajsekhar
will
likely
get
evicted
from
the
house.
While
Sudeepa
occupies
a
good
screen
time
on
the
game
show
telecast,
Raj
pretty
much
has
nothing
to
do
in
the
house.
He
is
one
of
the
weaklings,
as
told
by
Geetu.
Raj
is
laid
back
and
was
never
seen
putting
out
his
solid
self
in
the
fore.
While
it
is
unknown
who
will
get
eliminated
until
the
episode
is
aired
on
Star
Maa
at
9
pm
On
Saturday,
public
voting
results
ensure
that
Sudeepa
or
Raj
could
leave
the
house.
Meanwhile,
the
buzz
also
has
it
that
Marina,
Keerthi,
Baladitya,
and
Srihan
are
in
the
safe
zone.
One
can
stream
the
entire
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Telugu
on
Disney+
Hotstar
all
around
the
clock.
The
weekend
episodes
where
the
host
Nagarjuna
interacts
with
the
housemates
are
usually
fun-filled
with
a
hint
of
tension
and
emotional
moments.
While
the
contestants
are
made
to
take
part
in
several
games
and
tasks,
in
the
end,
one
of
them
has
to
leave
the
house.