Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Sixth Week Elimination: One Among Rajsekhar And Sudeepa Likely To Pack Their Bags

The sixth weekend episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has arrived and it is time for one of the contestants in the danger zone of nominations to go home. For the sixth week, contestants Marina, Rajsekhar, Baladitya, Srihan, Sri Satya, Sudeepa, Keerthi, Adi Reddy and Geetu have been nominated.

According to the latest voting results, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Baladitya, Geetu, Sri Satya, and Keerthi have scored a decent amount of public votes. Marina, Raj, and Sudeepa have less number of votes against their names. Going by the rumours around BBS6, this week, one of them between Sudeepa and Rajsekhar will likely get evicted from the house. While Sudeepa occupies a good screen time on the game show telecast, Raj pretty much has nothing to do in the house. He is one of the weaklings, as told by Geetu. Raj is laid back and was never seen putting out his solid self in the fore.

While it is unknown who will get eliminated until the episode is aired on Star Maa at 9 pm On Saturday, public voting results ensure that Sudeepa or Raj could leave the house. Meanwhile, the buzz also has it that Marina, Keerthi, Baladitya, and Srihan are in the safe zone.

One can stream the entire episodes of Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar all around the clock. The weekend episodes where the host Nagarjuna interacts with the housemates are usually fun-filled with a hint of tension and emotional moments. While the contestants are made to take part in several games and tasks, in the end, one of them has to leave the house.