Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Sixth Week Elimination: Sudeepa Packs Her Bags; Leaves The House!

The
sixth-weekend
episode
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
has
arrived
and
it
is
time
for
one
of
the
contestants
in
the
danger
zone
of
nominations
to
go
home.
For
the
sixth
week,
Sudeepa
has
left
the
house
permanently
ending
her
stint
in
the
biggest
Telugu
reality
show.
Contestants
Marina,
Rajsekhar,
Baladitya,
Srihan,
Sri
Satya,
Sudeepa,
Keerthi,
Adi
Reddy,
and
Geetu
have
been
nominated
for
this
week.
The
latest
voting
results
favored
Srihan,
Adi
Reddy,
Baladitya,
Geetu,
Sri
Satya,
and
Keerthi
have
scored
a
decent
amount
of
public
votes.
Marina,
Raj,
and
Sudeepa
have
less
number
of
votes
against
their
names.
It
was
earlier
reported
that
one
of
Sudeepa
and
Raj
will
leave
the
house.
While
Sudeepa
occupies
a
good
screen
time
on
the
game
show
telecast,
Raj
pretty
much
has
nothing
to
do
in
the
house.
He
is
one
of
the
weaklings,
as
told
by
Geetu.
Raj
is
laid
back
and
was
never
seen
putting
out
his
solid
self
in
the
fore.
One
can
stream
the
entire
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
Telugu
on
Disney+
Hotstar
all
around
the
clock.
The
weekend
episodes
where
the
host
Nagarjuna
interacts
with
the
housemates
are
usually
fun-filled
with
a
hint
of
tension
and
emotional
moments.
While
the
contestants
are
made
to
take
part
in
several
games
and
tasks,
in
the
end,
one
of
them
has
to
leave
the
house.