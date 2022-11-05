Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Sri Satya Becomes The Captain After 'Mission Impossible' Task In The 10th Week!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house is happening right now, of all the reality shows in Telugu. With vigorous tasks and disputes among housemates, the upcoming episodes are luring the viewers of the show for more.

The 'Balloone Mi Badyatha' segment, the last one in the Mission Impossible captaincy task led to the new captain of the house- Sri Satya. Sri Satya has been eyeing captaincy since the beginning, and she could do it in the 10th week.

In the last segment, Sri Satya, Faima, and Geetu took part in the game from team Red whereas Marina, Vasanthi, and Inaya represented team Blue. By securing her Balloon until the end of the game, Sri Satya emerged as the winner. The game was rather supposed to be funny and easy but it turned into a circus with the respective contestants trying to overpower one another by destroying their balloons.

Earlier, while Bigg Boss disqualified Adi Reddy and Geetu, leaders of the two teams from the game, then asked them both to pick the contestants for the final task.

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays. The digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar streams all the episodes of the game show.