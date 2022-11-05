Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Sri Satya Becomes The Captain After 'Mission Impossible' Task In The 10th Week!

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
house
is
happening
right
now,
of
all
the
reality
shows
in
Telugu.
With
vigorous
tasks
and
disputes
among
housemates,
the
upcoming
episodes
are
luring
the
viewers
of
the
show
for
more.
The
'Balloone
Mi
Badyatha'
segment,
the
last
one
in
the
Mission
Impossible
captaincy
task
led
to
the
new
captain
of
the
house-
Sri
Satya.
Sri
Satya
has
been
eyeing
captaincy
since
the
beginning,
and
she
could
do
it
in
the
10th
week.
In
the
last
segment,
Sri
Satya,
Faima,
and
Geetu
took
part
in
the
game
from
team
Red
whereas
Marina,
Vasanthi,
and
Inaya
represented
team
Blue.
By
securing
her
Balloon
until
the
end
of
the
game,
Sri
Satya
emerged
as
the
winner.
The
game
was
rather
supposed
to
be
funny
and
easy
but
it
turned
into
a
circus
with
the
respective
contestants
trying
to
overpower
one
another
by
destroying
their
balloons.
Earlier,
while
Bigg
Boss
disqualified
Adi
Reddy
and
Geetu,
leaders
of
the
two
teams
from
the
game,
then
asked
them
both
to
pick
the
contestants
for
the
final
task.
