Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Support Pours In For Revanth After His Performance In Eviction-Free Pass Task!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu housemates- Revanth, Faima, and Srihan have competed for the eviction-free pass on the 76th day of the season. The Bigg Boss gave them a 'Log War' task, where the contestants have to balance a log over their shoulder while weights are being added to the log.

Sri Satya was appointed as the sanchalak of the task. Adi Reddy began the task by hanging one bag each on Revanth and Srihan's logs.

Meanwhile, Sri Satya as the sanchalak was also given the power to put sandbags to the logs. She then immediately put a bag on Faima's log. The viewers of the show know that Revanth, Sri Satya, and Srihan are a group.

Marina then put a sand bag on Srihan's log. Inaya put her bag on Revanth's log saying that he has become house's captain twice already and doesn't need an eviction pass. Keerthi then added another bag to Revanth's pole. Sri Satya then put another bag to Faima's log. For her last and third opportunity, Sri Satya put a bag on Srihan's pole saying that it is to balance his pole. Marina added another bag to Revanth's pole. Rohit also added a bag to Revanth. Faima was only left with two bags that were put by Sri Satya.

Keerthi then came toward Srihan but Revanth said not to put it on Srihan's since he is unable to take it. By this time, Srihan had 9 bags, and Revanth had 10 bags on their poles. Srihan and Revanth had a moment in that tough situation as they hummed a beautiful song to cheer each other on.

Also, Srihan, unable to withstand it, said, "My parents cannot see me like this." After saying that the opportunity is favourable to Faima, Srihan collapsed. Sri Satya rushed to him and started encouraging Revanth to not give up.

However, Revanth won the sympathy of the viewers. His fans and supporters took to social media to share several tweets, memes, and posts in support of Revanth, commending his sportiveness, strength, spirit and conviction.

