Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Shocked At First After Being Eliminated But I'm Content With My Game, Says Faima

Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
is
now
left
with
as
many
as
7
members.
The
latest
contestant
to
go
home
was
none
other
than
Faima.
In
the
weekend
episode
that
was
telecast
on
December
4,
the
host
announced
Faima
was
eliminated.
She
was
supposed
to
get
eliminated
in
the
last
week
but
used
her
eviction-free
pass
to
continue
another
week.
However,
the
12th-week
elimination
between
Raj
and
Faima
was
severely
ridiculed
by
the
viewers
as
the
makers
made
it
evident.
Season
6
of
the
Telugu
biggest
reality
show
has
been
nearing
the
finale.
As
one
after
the
other
contestants
are
packing
their
bags
to
leave
the
house,
the
game
has
now
turned
quite
interesting.
On
the
other
hand,
Faima,
who
came
back
home
said,
"I
am
very
happy
with
my
journey
in
the
game
show.
I
was
not
expected
to
perform
comedy
as
it
is
not
a
competition.
We
are
in
a
game
show
and
I
gave
a
tough
fight
in
all
the
games
and
tasks
I
played,
on
par
with
the
other
housemates.
I
am
content."
When
asked
about
what
are
the
reasons
that
she
believes
could
have
caused
her
elimination,
Faima
continued,
"I
have
been
told
my
criticism
and
tiff
with
Revanth
were
the
two
main
reasons
for
my
elimination
from
the
show,
which
I
would
deny.
It
is
not
a
criticism
but
my
regular
way
of
speech
and
expression.
Coming
to
the
issue
with
Revanth,
probably
not
everyone
is
aware
but
I
spoke
the
truth.
Other
housemates
are
not
open
about
his
behaviour
although
they
spoke
behind
his
back
with
others.
They
didn't
come
forward.
It's
just
that
I
was
vocal."
While
all
the
housemates
crowned
Inaya
as
the
best
captain
and
Revanth
as
the
worst
captain
during
the
weekend
game,
Srihan
won
the
Ticket
To
Finale
just
because
an
enraged
Revanth
chose
to
walk
out
mid-game.
Srihan
considered
it
his
success
although
he
couldn't
perform
the
task
as
per
the
guidelines.