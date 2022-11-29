Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Who Is Going To Be The First Finalist Of The Season? Ticket To Finale Task Ensues

Sri Satya & Revanth Photo Credit: Internet

With just about six weeks away from the finale, the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show is now in its last leg. There are eight contestants left inside the house and the latest episode will introduce them to the task 'Ticket To Finale.' This task allows one to win a direct ticket to the finale to the existing housemates. Irrespective of their survival in the upcoming weeks, they will be directly appearing for the finale round.

Accordingly, Faima, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Rohit, Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, and Inaya are asked to build a snowman from the materials that were sent to them from above. With those parts, the contestants have to build their snowman and secure them until the end of the task.

In the recent promo released by Star Maa, Revanth was seen as the sanchalak of the task. Faima tried to steal from Inaya and Adi Reddy secured more parts of the snowman. While he tried to correct Sri Satya for her mistake, she didn't pay any heed. She was seen trying to fix a broken part which upset Revanth. When Sri Satya offered her part to Faima, Revanth objected. Then, Revanth was asked to name a contestant who could be disqualified from the game.

This particular season drew flak from ardent fans of the reality show for having no impact. They are upset from day one for reasons like the poor selection of contestants, uninteresting games and tasks, pre-scripted eliminations, and partiality to a few contestants. The viewers who aren't in support of Revanth are miffed at the fact that the producers of the show are working towards making him the winner of the season.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

As many as 21 contestants entered the house for season 6 on September 4. So far, over 12 weeks, 12 contestants were eliminated from the game show including Raj, Marina, Vasanthi, Baladitya, Geetu, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinayasri, and Shaani.

The entire episodes of the season of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu are available to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. To catch the latest happenings of the reality show, tune into Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.