Bigg Boss 6 Telugu TRP Rating: Here Is The Reason Behind A Huge Drop In Akkineni Nagarjuna's Show!

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows in the country, which has been running successfully year after year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The show's format, style, games, host and the eliminations are all a matter of excitement to the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most successful shows down south, and the way the most conventional audience warmed up to the idea is surprising. When it began, the first season was hosted by none other than Jr NTR. The season was the most successful one to date. The second season was hosted by Natural Star Nani. Although the actor received a bit of backlash for his anchoring skills, the show continued to garner TRPs.

From the third season, Akkineni Nagarjuna took over the responsibility of hosting the Telugu TV's biggest reality show consecutively for three years now. He even hosted Bigg Boss Nonstop, a OTT only reality show in between. The TRP ratings of the show on the curtain raiser of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are however disappointing when compared to the previous seasons.

While we have a solid reason for the drop of TRP ratings, the rating was a bit lower than the previous seasons, in fact the lowest it could ever be. Take a look at the ratings of Bigg Boss Telugu show since its inception, down below:

Bigg Boss Telugu 1: 16.18

Bigg Boss Telugu 2: 15.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: 17.09

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 18.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: 15.71

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: 8.86

The same day when Bigg Boss Telugu 6 launch episode was telecast, that is on September 4, there was an Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, which can be cited as the reason for the drop in ratings of the show.

The contestants have entered into the second week at the house, and this season has 21 of them. The first week of the show had no elimination.