Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Arohi And Sudeepa Score Lowest Number Of Votes For Week 4!

The
fourth
week
at
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season
6
House
was
intense.
The
game
show
has
contestants
picking
up
themselves
to
bring
out
their
best
as
far
as
the
tasks
are
concerned.
Broken
trusts,
new
friendships,
bondings,
and
allegations
were
all
part
of
the
housemates'
routine.
They
all
have
played
their
level
best
for
the
captaincy
task
while
some
of
them
in
the
nominations
have
tried
to
convince
others
to
give
them
a
chance
for
the
sake
of
escaping
elimination.
Bigg
Boss
later
displayed
pictures
and
videos
from
Revanth's
wife's
baby
shower
event.
Everybody
in
the
house
got
emotional.
In
this
week's
nominations
are
contestants
Arohi,
Sudeepa,
Revanth,
Inaya
Sultana,
Srihan,
Geetu
Royal,
Raj
Sekhar,
RJ
Surya,
and
Arjun
Kalyan.
One
among
them
will
be
leaving
the
house
in
the
upcoming
weekend's
episode
with
host
Nagarjuna.
According
to
the
voting
results
available
online,
as
on
September
30,
Sudeepa
is
the
one
who
scored
fewer
votes
(1910).
Arohi
Rao
is
only
a
little
better
than
Sudeepa
with
1931
votes.
Like
every
week,
Revanth,
and
Inaya
Sultana
are
leading
the
voting
list
with
the
highest
number
of
votes
followed
by
Srihan,
Keerthi,
and
Geetu
Royal.
Arjun
Kalyan,
Raj
Shekar,
and
RJ
Surya
are
doing
average
in
terms
of
votes.
So
far,
Shaani,
Abhinayasri,
and
Neha
Chowdary
have
left
the
house
in
the
earlier
weeks.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
every
day
at
10
pm
for
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
and
alternatively,
stream
the
show
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
On
weekends,
the
show
will
be
telecast
from
9
pm
onwards.