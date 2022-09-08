Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Inaya Sultana or Abhinayashree Might Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
nominations
have
been
held
on
the
third
day
where
housemates
have
printed
the
names
of
the
contestants
they
want
to
nominate,
and
flush
it
off.
The
nominations
have
shocked
not
just
the
housemates
but
also
the
viewers.
Indian
Idol
winner,
singer
Revanth,
who
was
part
of
the
show
got
nominated
as
many
as
eight
times
by
the
contestants.
He
was
followed
by
Chalaki
Chanti,
Sri
Satya,
and
Faima.
For
being
in
the
trash
category,
Abhinayasree,
and
Arohi
were
already
in
the
nominations.
However,
according
to
the
latest
voting
results,
singer
Revanth,
despite
receiving
the
highest
number
of
nominations,
is
seemingly
gaining
more
votes
from
the
public
to
be
saved
from
elimination.
Along
with
Revanth,
Chanti,
and
Faima
are
also
getting
a
good
number
of
votes
from
the
public.
As
on
September
9,
5.30
pm,
Revanth
got
as
many
as
7062
votes
followed
by
Faima,
who
secured
5999
votes.
Sri
Satya
gained
about
3688
votes.
Chanti
is
in
fourth
place
with
2778
votes.
Abhinayashree,
Arohi,
and
Inaya
Sultana
are
in
the
eliminations
due
to
their
participation
in
the
trash
category.
Sadly
for
them,
Abhinayashree
and
Inaya
are
lacking
behind
in
terms
of
winning
public
votes.
Inaya
stood
last
in
the
list
with
1474
votes
while
Abhinaya
is
just
a
bit
better
with
four
more
votes
than
Inaya.
In
all
possibilities,
one
among
either
is
likely
going
to
leave
the
house
in
the
very
first
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6.
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
will
be
aired
on
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
9
pm
on
Saturday
and
Sunday.
The
show
can
be
streamed
simultaneously
on
Disney+
Hotstar
OTT.