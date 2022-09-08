Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Inaya Sultana or Abhinayashree Might Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 nominations have been held on the third day where housemates have printed the names of the contestants they want to nominate, and flush it off. The nominations have shocked not just the housemates but also the viewers.

Indian Idol winner, singer Revanth, who was part of the show got nominated as many as eight times by the contestants. He was followed by Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, and Faima. For being in the trash category, Abhinayasree, and Arohi were already in the nominations.

However, according to the latest voting results, singer Revanth, despite receiving the highest number of nominations, is seemingly gaining more votes from the public to be saved from elimination. Along with Revanth, Chanti, and Faima are also getting a good number of votes from the public.

As on September 9, 5.30 pm, Revanth got as many as 7062 votes followed by Faima, who secured 5999 votes. Sri Satya gained about 3688 votes. Chanti is in fourth place with 2778 votes. Abhinayashree, Arohi, and Inaya Sultana are in the eliminations due to their participation in the trash category. Sadly for them, Abhinayashree and Inaya are lacking behind in terms of winning public votes. Inaya stood last in the list with 1474 votes while Abhinaya is just a bit better with four more votes than Inaya. In all possibilities, one among either is likely going to leave the house in the very first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be aired on Star Maa at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The show can be streamed simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar OTT.