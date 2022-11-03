Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Marina Pushed To The Danger Zone Owing To Lowest Number Of Votes!

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
has
entered
its
ninth
week.
Contestants
are
making
the
most
of
their
abilities
to
survive
and
thrive
within
limited
resources.
The
ninth-week
elimination
process
has
been
done
and
it
is
that
time
of
the
week
to
speculate
about
who
will
get
eliminated
from
the
house.
Going
by
the
recent
voting
results
as
on
November
3,
Marina,
Faima,
and
Adi
Reddy
are
in
the
last
three
spots,
with
meager
votes.
As
usual,
Revanth
is
leading
the
voting
results
chart
with
about
5760
votes
followed
by
Inaya,
Keerthi,
Geetu,
and
Baladitya.
Rohit
and
Sri
Satya
are
on
the
average
scale.
Most
of
the
time,
the
voting
results
are
anything
but
namesake
as
contestants
are
eliminated
by
the
makers
of
the
show
after
considering
several
factors-
popularity,
game
plan,
public
feedback,
capacity
in
performing
tasks,
staying
relevant,
content
oriented,
etc.
It
is
not
likely
that
contestants
who
have
scored
less
number
of
votes
will
leave
the
house
each
week.
Well,
according
to
the
recent
voting
results,
one
among
Marina,
Faima,
and
Adi
Reddy
should
be
leaving
the
house.
In
reality,
Faima
and
Adi
Reddy
are
strong
players
compared
to
Marina.
In
all
possibilities,
Marina
might
get
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
house
this
week.
However,
nothing
is
solid
until
the
episode
is
telecast.
Marina
and
Rohit
have
entered
the
reality
show's
season
as
a
couple.
Initially,
they
played
as
a
single
unit
but
later
became
two
separate
contestants.
Other
housemates
have
started
alleging
that
they
are
still
playing
to
protect
each
other
despite
being
teamed
up
with
others.
Keep
tuned
into
Star
Maa
on
weekends
at
9
pm
and
10
pm
on
weekdays.
Total
episodes
of
the
reality
show
are
available
for
digital
streaming
online
on
Disney+
Hotstar
OTT.
Alternatively,
keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
on
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu.