Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Marina Pushed To The Danger Zone Owing To Lowest Number Of Votes!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show has entered its ninth week. Contestants are making the most of their abilities to survive and thrive within limited resources. The ninth-week elimination process has been done and it is that time of the week to speculate about who will get eliminated from the house.

Going by the recent voting results as on November 3, Marina, Faima, and Adi Reddy are in the last three spots, with meager votes. As usual, Revanth is leading the voting results chart with about 5760 votes followed by Inaya, Keerthi, Geetu, and Baladitya. Rohit and Sri Satya are on the average scale.

Most of the time, the voting results are anything but namesake as contestants are eliminated by the makers of the show after considering several factors- popularity, game plan, public feedback, capacity in performing tasks, staying relevant, content oriented, etc. It is not likely that contestants who have scored less number of votes will leave the house each week.

Well, according to the recent voting results, one among Marina, Faima, and Adi Reddy should be leaving the house. In reality, Faima and Adi Reddy are strong players compared to Marina. In all possibilities, Marina might get evicted from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house this week. However, nothing is solid until the episode is telecast. Marina and Rohit have entered the reality show's season as a couple. Initially, they played as a single unit but later became two separate contestants. Other housemates have started alleging that they are still playing to protect each other despite being teamed up with others.



Keep tuned into Star Maa on weekends at 9 pm and 10 pm on weekdays. Total episodes of the reality show are available for digital streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar OTT. Alternatively, keep watching this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.