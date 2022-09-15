Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Shaani, Rajsekhar, Abhinayasri Get Less Number Of Votes!

The
second
week
nomination
process
of
the
contestants
in
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house
have
Shaani
Salmon,
Faima,
Revanth,
Marina
and
Rohit,
Adi
Reddy,
Geetu
Royal,
Abhinaya,
and
Rajsekhar
in
the
danger
zone.
Any
of
these
contestants
might
pack
their
bags
and
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
house
in
the
upcoming
weekend,
ending
their
stint
in
the
reality
show.
However,
the
voting
results
from
viewers
and
fans
of
the
contestants
as
well
as
the
TV
show
can
change
their
fates.
According
to
the
recent
voting
results
percentage,
Revanth,
who
was
nominated
in
the
first
and
second
weeks,
is
racing
ahead
in
securing
the
highest
number
of
votes
from
the
public.
He
scored
about
12995
votes
which
is
about
32.33
%
as
on
September
15,
5.30
pm.
He
is
followed
by
Faima,
Marina
and
Rohit.
Contestants
Adi
Reddy
and
Geetu
Royal
are
having
steady
number
of
votes
and
are
not
really
bad
in
terms
of
voting
percentage.
However,
Rajsekhar,
Shaani,
and
Abhinaya
are
lagging
behind
in
garnering
public
votes.
These
three
contestants
have
5.63%,
5.31%,
and
5.27%
of
votes
respectively.
Abhinaya
is
rumoured
to
have
been
evicted
from
the
house
in
the
first
week
itself.
In
a
change
of
events,
Bigg
Boss
decided
to
give
fair
chances
to
the
contestants
as
it
was
only
one
week
for
everybody
inside
the
house,
waiving
off
elimination.
Going
by
this
trend,
we
might
see
Shaani
or
Abhinaya
leaving
the
house
and
ending
their
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6
journey
this
week.
The
show
is
streaming
round
the
clock
on
Disney+
Hotstar
and
is
telecast
every
weekday
from
10
PM
on
Star
Maa.
On
weekends,
where
the
show's
host
Nagarjuna
appears
for
a
meet
and
greet
game
session
and
elimination
with
the
contestants,
the
telecast
will
begin
from
9
PM.