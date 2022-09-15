Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Shaani, Rajsekhar, Abhinayasri Get Less Number Of Votes!

The second week nomination process of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house have Shaani Salmon, Faima, Revanth, Marina and Rohit, Adi Reddy, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya, and Rajsekhar in the danger zone. Any of these contestants might pack their bags and leave the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house in the upcoming weekend, ending their stint in the reality show.

However, the voting results from viewers and fans of the contestants as well as the TV show can change their fates. According to the recent voting results percentage, Revanth, who was nominated in the first and second weeks, is racing ahead in securing the highest number of votes from the public. He scored about 12995 votes which is about 32.33 % as on September 15, 5.30 pm. He is followed by Faima, Marina and Rohit.

Contestants Adi Reddy and Geetu Royal are having steady number of votes and are not really bad in terms of voting percentage. However, Rajsekhar, Shaani, and Abhinaya are lagging behind in garnering public votes. These three contestants have 5.63%, 5.31%, and 5.27% of votes respectively. Abhinaya is rumoured to have been evicted from the house in the first week itself. In a change of events, Bigg Boss decided to give fair chances to the contestants as it was only one week for everybody inside the house, waiving off elimination.

Going by this trend, we might see Shaani or Abhinaya leaving the house and ending their Bigg Boss Telugu 6 journey this week. The show is streaming round the clock on Disney+ Hotstar and is telecast every weekday from 10 PM on Star Maa. On weekends, where the show's host Nagarjuna appears for a meet and greet game session and elimination with the contestants, the telecast will begin from 9 PM.