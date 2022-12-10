Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: In A Shocking Twist, Inaya Sultana To Get Evicted From The House?

Inaya Sultana Photo Credit: Internet

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu finale is around the corner. The makers of the show have announced December 18 as the finale date and plans are underway to invite a celebrity guest to give away the trophy. For the winner of the season, a lucrative cash prize and a plot of about 600 square yards will be given as rewards.

Ahead of the finale, there are Rohit, Inaya, Adi Reddy, Revanth, Srihan, Keerthi, and Sri Satya in the house. Faima was the last contestant to leave the house. According to the trends on social media, it is none other than Inaya Sultana, who will likely be asked to pack her bags and leave the house permanently.

Although it was just a rumour and a leak, the news has upset the fans of Inaya and the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show. Inaya Sultana entered the house as a celebrity who rose to fame after her dance with Ram Gopal Varma went viral on the internet. RGV also put out a tweet in support of Inaya Sultana after the show began.

This leak or buzz could be misleading as well. Inaya enjoys a great fanbase now after the Bigg Boss show. She grew to great lengths and improved her graph. She earned genuine fans and was also rumoured to be the winner of the season.

Inaya and RGV Photo Credit: Internet

Initially, the public voting poll suggested Sri Satya and Keerthi as the contestants with a low number of votes. Since the finale is a week away, speculations were also rife about mid-week elimination and double elimination. However, it is learned that only one contestant will be eliminated from the house this week. Then, the house will have only 6 contestants. Srihan already became the first finalist of the season by winning the Ticket To Finale task. Revanth is rumoured as the winner of the season.

So far, out of 21 contestants, 14 contestants have left the house including Shaani, Abhinayasri, Arohi, Neha, Chanti, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Geetu, Baladitya, Vasanthi, Raj, Sudeepa, and Faima.

Stay tuned to the Star Maa channel to catch the latest happenings of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. From Monday to Friday, the show will be telecast at 10 pm and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. A round-the-clock telecast of season 6 is available for the show's fans to watch on Star Maa Music. On the other hand, the entire episodes of the season are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.