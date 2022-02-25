    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Non Stop Contestants List With Photos: Ashu Reddy, Hamida & 17 Others To Be Part Of The Show?

      By
      |

      Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Non Stop, the digital version of Bigg Boss Telugu. The first five seasons of BB Telugu were broadcast on Star Maa and consecutively streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the new show will be streaming exclusively on the over-the-top platform. Unlike the usual trend, Bigg Boss Non Stop will have its grand premiere on Saturday (February 26).

      Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List

      The brand new show will reunite some of the controversial and popular ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest Akhil Sarthak, Hamida, Mumait Khan, Ashu Reddy, 7 Arts Sarayu, Ariyana Glory, Tejaswi Madivada, Nataraj Master and Anchor Shiva's inclusion in the show. According to reports, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the digital version and therefore might even include a few wild card entries. As many as 19 contestants will be walking inside the madhouse after being introduced on the stage.

      The show will follow a 24/7 format, i.e. the audiences can watch the happenings inside the madhouse throughout the day. In addition to that, a one-hour episode will also be available for the audience on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is likely to stream for 12 weeks straight and if that's the case, the show will conclude on April 23 (Saturday).

      Reportedly, the shooting of the premiere episode will take place on February 26 morning, and contestants will be welcomed one after the other. They will also be performing on the grand premiere stage which will be followed by a short interaction with the host and display of their respective video byte.

      Meanwhile, take a look at the Bigg Boss Non Stop contestants list with photos.

      Anil Rathod

      Sravanthi Prashanth

      Mumait Khan

      Mitraaw Sharma

      Anchor Shiva

      Akhil Sarthak

      Roll Rida

      Ariyana Glory

      Bindu Madhavi

      Tejaswi Madivada

      Ashu Reddy

      Hamida

      Mahesh Vitta

      Sarayu

      Shree Rapaka

      Chicha Charles

      RJ Chaitu

      Ajay Kumar Kathurvar

      Nataraj

