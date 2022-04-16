Bigg Boss Non-Stop Elimination: Mahesh Vitta Gets Evicted

Fans and followers of Mahesh Vitta are shell shocked, courtesy the ongoing rumour about his eviction from Bigg Boss Non-Stop. As per a few analysts, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is likely to get evicted in the Sunday episode of the OTT show. Touted as one of the strongest contestants of the season, the internet sensation garnered a good number of followers with his stints inside the house, however, seems like the vote counts were not enough to save him from the weekend elimination.

Netizens are indeed upset with the buzz, with many calling out the makers for the unfair eviction. Let us tell you that earlier Tejaswi Madivada's eviction had also disappointed netizens, who even questioned contestants like Ashu Reddy and Mitraaw Sharma's presence in the house, despite giving weak performances in tasks and other house activities.

Well, if the rumour turns out to be true, Mahesh's eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni on Sunday. If so, 9 contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Ashu, Ariyana Glory, Bindu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Anil Kathurvar, Mitraaw, Shiva and Nataraj Master will be vying for the coveted trophy from next Monday.

Talking about the voting trend, Bindu has received the highest votes this week, followed by Akhil, Shiva and Ariyana. On the flip side, Mitraaw, Mahesh, Anil Rathod and Nataraj were in the danger zone this week. Currently, Shiva is the captain of Bigg Boss Non-Stop house.