Bigg Boss Non-Stop Elimination: Mahesh Vitta Gets Evicted

Fans
and
followers
of
Mahesh
Vitta
are
shell
shocked,
courtesy
the
ongoing
rumour
about
his
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop.
As
per
a
few
analysts,
the
former
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
3
is
likely
to
get
evicted
in
the
Sunday
episode
of
the
OTT
show.
Touted
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
of
the
season,
the
internet
sensation
garnered
a
good
number
of
followers
with
his
stints
inside
the
house,
however,
seems
like
the
vote
counts
were
not
enough
to
save
him
from
the
weekend
elimination.
Netizens
are
indeed
upset
with
the
buzz,
with
many
calling
out
the
makers
for
the
unfair
eviction.
Let
us
tell
you
that
earlier
Tejaswi
Madivada's
eviction
had
also
disappointed
netizens,
who
even
questioned
contestants
like
Ashu
Reddy
and
Mitraaw
Sharma's
presence
in
the
house,
despite
giving
weak
performances
in
tasks
and
other
house
activities.
Well,
if
the
rumour
turns
out
to
be
true,
Mahesh's
eviction
will
be
announced
by
host
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
on
Sunday.
If
so,
9
contestants
including
Akhil
Sarthak,
Ashu,
Ariyana
Glory,
Bindu
Madhavi,
Anil
Rathod,
Anil
Kathurvar,
Mitraaw,
Shiva
and
Nataraj
Master
will
be
vying
for
the
coveted
trophy
from
next
Monday.
Talking
about
the
voting
trend,
Bindu
has
received
the
highest
votes
this
week,
followed
by
Akhil,
Shiva
and
Ariyana.
On
the
flip
side,
Mitraaw,
Mahesh,
Anil
Rathod
and
Nataraj
were
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
Currently,
Shiva
is
the
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop
house.