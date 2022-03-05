Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Mumaith Khan Becomes The First Eliminated Contestant

The first eviction of Bigg Boss Non Stop will take place on Sunday when Nagarjuna will join the 17 contestants staying inside the house. In the first week, 7 contestants were nominated including Nataraj, 7 Arts Sarayu, Ariyana Glory, Hamida Khatoon, Mitraaw Sharma, RJ Chaitu and Mumaith Khan. Though rumours were rife that either Sarayu or Mitraaw Sharma would walk past the exit door on Sunday, it has now been confirmed that actress turned choreographer Mumaith is getting evicted from the show this week.

Though the real reason behind her lesser vote counts is not known, looks like the audiences were not happy with her stints inside the house. Also, the performances of other nominated contestants might have overshadowed Mumaith's stints. Recently, she made headlines after her good friend and co-contestant Chaitu, during a task shared that Mumaith cries for cigarettes every morning and he hates it. Mumaith was evidently not happy with his statement and was seen accusing him of being judgmental. She also claimed that he was trying to portray her wrongly for the purpose of creating drama for the show and added that she would have given a strong reply if she was well versed in Telugu.

Notably, she was earlier slammed by netizens for making a group inside the house and talking behind others' backs.

Well, the news about her exit has surely left fans disappointed, who were expecting to see her in the house for many more days. Let us tell you that Mumaith Khan was a member of the Warrior team and has been a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu's first season.

On a related note, Tejaswi Madivada is the new captain of the house.