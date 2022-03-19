Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: RJ Chaitu Becomes The Third Evicted Contestant

RJ Chaitu has become the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Non Stop. His eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni in the Sunday episode of the show. Earlier, online buzz and social media voting trends had also speculated his eviction. Let us tell you that he is the third contestant of the OTT edition to get evicted. Last week, actress Sree Rapaka had bid goodbye to the show, while Mumaith Khan was the first one to get eliminated.

Coming back to RJ Chaitu, his eviction has indeed disappointed many, as he was one of the strong contestants of the season, who was seen putting forward his ideas without any second thoughts. His participation in tasks and activities was also impressive, but the real reason behind his fewer vote counts is not known. Having said that, he was also slammed by netizens after he targetted Mumaith Khan during a task, a couple of days before her eviction from the house. Many had also blamed him, claiming that he was the reason behind her immediate elimination.

The radio jockey entered the show as a challenger, which simply means that he has never been a part of the Bigg Boss franchise before.

Let us tell you that as many as 12 contestants were nominated this week including Mithraw Sharma, Shiva, RJ Chaitu, Tejaswi Madivada, Ajay, Sravanthi, Akhil Sarthak, Mahesh Vitta, Hamida Khatoon, Nataraj Master, Ariyana Glory and Bindu Madhavi. According to reports, Akhil recorded the highest votes this week following Bindu, Shiva and Ariyana.

Though Bigg Boss Non Stop started off on a low note, it has slowly picked up the pace now.