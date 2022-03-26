Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Sarayu To Get Evicted This Week

7 Arts Sarayu, the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5, has now become the latest one to bid goodbye to the show's OTT edition Bigg Boss Non Stop. Her eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni in the Sunday episode of the show.

Though the real reason behind her fewer vote counts is not known, seems like audiences were not happy with her stints inside the house, which paved the way to her early elimination. Also, the performances of other nominated contestants like Bindu and Shiva might have overshadowed Sarayu's stints.

Overall, her performance was up to the mark, however, she was highly slammed by the housemates after her 'beggar' statement during a recent task didn't go down well with them. Apparently, during the 'Likes' task, Sarayu was hugely upset with Nataraj and Akhil Sarthak who snatched cards from Hamida, and said in Telugu which translates to, "Here we don't have beggars to ask for likes."

RRR: Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching The Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer

RRR Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Gets An All-Time Record Opening!

Sarayu was also criticized for her decision-making skills. Though a section of netizens supported her gameplay during various tasks, many had also expressed disappointment over her strategies.

Well, apart from Sarayu, 6 others including Bindu Madhavi, Mithraw Sharma, Anil Rathod, Ariyana Glory, Ajay and Shiva were nominated for eviction this week. According to reports, Bindu received the highest number of votes followed by Shiva, Ajay and Ariyana. On the other hand, Sararyu, Anil and Mithraaw were in the top three spots on the voting list.