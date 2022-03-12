Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Shree Rapaka Gets Evicted

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Non Stop will have its second eviction on Sunday. Out of 16 housemates, 7 have been nominated this week including 7 Arts Sarayu, Hamida Khatoon, Anil Rathod, Mitraaw Sharma, Ariyana Glory, Nataraj Master, Akhil Sarthak, Shiva, Ashu, Shree Rapaka and Mahesh Vitta. Notably, any one from the aforementioned contestants will be walking out of the show in the weekend episode, and if the latest reports are to be believed, Shree Rapaka will be exiting the house. She has received the least votes this week.

Recently, she made headlines for her altercations with Ariyana Glory. For the unversed, the duo had their first argument during the maiden nomination process when Rapaka nominated the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant. In the previous week, Ariyana and Rapaka's squabble turned many heads after the former manhandled the latter during a task. In the task, Rapaka was seen throwing coins to her team which a couple of times hit the faces of opposite team members, post which Ariyana pushed her so as to block her. The task surely disappointed the netizens, who even slammed Ariyana for justifying her act saying that many were hurt while performing it and not apologising.

Bigg Boss Non Stop Voting Results: Shree Rapaka To Get Eliminated This Week?

Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Mumaith Khan Becomes The First Eliminated Contestant

Contrastingly, days before the task, a section of social media users had criticised Rapaka for 'targetting' Ariyana through her deeds.

Well, out of the nominated contestants, Akhil Sarthak has received the highest votes.

On a related note, Mumaith Khan was previously evicted from the show. She was the first contestant to bid goodbye to the OTT edition of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was launched on February 26.