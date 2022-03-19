Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Sravanthi Becomes The Third Evicted Contestant

Sravanthi has become the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Non Stop. Her eviction will be announced by host Nagarjuna Akkineni in the Sunday episode of the show. Earlier, online buzz and social media voting trends had also speculated her eviction. Let us tell you that she is the third contestant of the OTT edition to get evicted. Last week, actress Sree Rapaka had bid goodbye to the show, while Mumaith Khan was the first one to get eliminated. Though the show started off on a low note, it has slowly picked up the pace now.

Coming back to Sravanthi, she was recently slammed by netizens after she was seen getting influenced by some of the co-contestants of the show. Her participation in tasks and activities was not up to the mark and it was discussed by social media users, who even questioned her existence in the show.

Having said that, Sravanthi who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, got the support of a large number of people who were nothing but impressed with how she carried herself in the show, without much drama, unlike others. Well, her eviction has indeed disappointed many, who are now looking forward to the weekend episode when Nagarjuna will finally announce the name of the next eliminated contestant.

The vivacious anchor entered the show as a challenger, which simply means that she has never been a part of the Bigg Boss franchise before.

Let us tell you that as many as 12 contestants were nominated this week including Mithraw Sharma, Shiva, RJ Chaitu, Tejaswi Madivada, Ajay, Sravanthi, Akhil Sarthak, Mahesh Vitta, Hamida Khatoon, Nataraj Master, Ariyana Glory and Bindu Madhavi. According to reports, Akhil recorded the highest votes this week following Bindu, Shiva and Ariyana.