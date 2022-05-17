Bigg Boss Non-Stop Finale Voting Results: Is Bindu Madhavi Leading?

One of the reality shows that clicked with the Telugu audience immediately after its commencing is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. After completing five seasons, the makers of the show have come up with the idea of streaming the show non-stop for OTT. Unlike the earlier shows where only handpicked content is shown for an hour in the prime time, OTT Bigg Boss is a 24-hour show.

The show also attracted viewers by roping in majority of contestants who were already part of its earlier shows. In addition, most of the social media celebrities were in the show, catering to a certain set of audiences.

The show, which began with 17 contestants has finally arrived at the finale. With a luring cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh, the contestants are all having good chances of emerging as the title winners.

However, it looks like the title may go to one among Bindu Madhavi, a fan favourite, and Akhil Sarthak. Throughout the reality show, Bindu Madhavi remained on top. But the recent voting percentages for the OTT show depict otherwise.

Akhil Sarthak can be seen on top with the highest number of votes cast for him, deeming him eligible for lifting the Bigg Boss Non-Stop OTT trophy.

While Akhil Sarthak has received 53.23% of votes, Bindu Madhavi followed with 34.83% of votes. Next in line were Baba Bhaskar, Ariyana, Shiva, Anil and Mitraaw Sharma.

Currently, the finale episodes are being shot at the Annapurna Studios by the show's host Nagarjuna. It is learned that the finale is being shot for two days.