Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Finale Date, Timings & Where To Watch Details

The most acclaimed reality show in Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop, an OTT special is ready for the finale. The contestants are said to be taking part in the shooting of the finale episode, which is being shot for two days.

Akhil Sarthak, and Bindu are two contestants people are betting on. Either of them is likely to lift the trophy as well as the cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. The cash prize is in addition to the week-wise remuneration the participants are signed for.

Until the last few weeks, Bindu was ranked on top by fans and viewers on the voting meter. They also were confident that Bindu will bag the trophy. However, the last two weeks saw Akhil Sarthak in the lead. Owing to various reasons, he was topping the voting meter. While both of them are strong contenders, it is to be seen who will lift the trophy.

Where To Watch:

The finale episodes will be streaming on Disney Hotstar.

When:

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu finale will start streaming on May 21 from 6 pm.

Unlike the earlier shows, the first-time OTT Bigg Boss will have no special guests other than the eliminated contestants. The show's host, actor Nagarjuna, will conduct the show and hand over the trophy to the winner. Former contestants will be present for the finale episodes cheering for their favourite contender for the title trophy.