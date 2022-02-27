Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch Highlights: Host Nagarjuna Introduces The Contestants

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the highly anticipated show that is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is finally having its grand launch on Disney + Hotstar. The show, which is an OTT version of the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, is launched following the OTT versions of Hindi and Tamil. Bigg Boss Non-Stop has 18 contestants including some of the participants of previous seasons.

As per the reports, a 90-minutes-long episode of Bigg Boss Non-Stop, comprising the day-to-day activities of housemates, will be aired on Disney + Hotstar every day. In the promo, host Nagarjuna Akkineni had promised that the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu will be more entertaining and exciting.

Check out the complete list of Bigg Boss Non-Stop contestants here:

Ashu Reddy

Mahesh Vitta

Mumaith Khan

Ajay Kathurvar

Sravanthi Chokarapu

RJ Chaitu

Ariyana Glory

Nataraj Master

Shree Rapaka

Anil Rathod

Mithraaw Sharma

Tejaswi Madivada

Sarayu

Anchor Shiva

Bindu Madhavi

Hamida

Anil Sarthak

The contestants, upon their entry to the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house, were sorted into two groups named Challengers and Warriors. Mumaith, Ashu, and Mahesh, the first three contestants who entered the Nagarjuna Akkineni show were assigned as the Warriors. The Bigg Boss gave the trio a task immediately after they entered the house, in which they are asked to roast the first three Challengers who enter the house.