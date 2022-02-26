Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch Highlights: The Nagarjuna Show Begins On A Fun Note!

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the highly anticipated show that is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is finally having its grand launch on Disney + Hotstar. The show, which is an OTT version of the much-loved reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, is launched following the OTT versions of Hindi and Tamil. Bigg Boss Non-Stop is expected to have 18 contestants including some of the participants of previous seasons.

As per the reports, a 90-minutes-long episode of Bigg Boss Non-Stop, comprising the day-to-day activities of housemates, will be aired on Disney + Hotstar every day. In the promo, host Nagarjuna Akkineni had promised that the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu will be more entertaining and exciting.

Some of the most entertaining contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu are now a part of Bigg Boss Non-Stop, which makes the show more exciting for loyal audiences. Along with the known faces, the Nagarjuna Akkineni show is also expected to feature some fresh faces from the Telugu film and television industries.