Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch Highlights: The Nagarjuna Show Begins On A Fun Note!

Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop,
the
highly
anticipated
show
that
is
hosted
by
Nagarjuna
Akkineni,
is
finally
having
its
grand
launch
on
Disney
+
Hotstar.
The
show,
which
is
an
OTT
version
of
the
much-loved
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu,
is
launched
following
the
OTT
versions
of
Hindi
and
Tamil.
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop
is
expected
to
have
18
contestants
including
some
of
the
participants
of
previous
seasons.
As
per
the
reports,
a
90-minutes-long
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop,
comprising
the
day-to-day
activities
of
housemates,
will
be
aired
on
Disney
+
Hotstar
every
day.
In
the
promo,
host
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
had
promised
that
the
OTT
version
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
will
be
more
entertaining
and
exciting.
Some
of
the
most
entertaining
contestants
from
the
previous
seasons
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
are
now
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
Non-Stop,
which
makes
the
show
more
exciting
for
loyal
audiences.
Along
with
the
known
faces,
the
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
show
is
also
expected
to
feature
some
fresh
faces
from
the
Telugu
film
and
television
industries.