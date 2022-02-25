Bigg Boss Non Stop Grand Launch: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details On Disney+ Hotstar!

One day remains for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu's digital version Bigg Boss Non Stop. The brand new season will begin with a launch ceremony. Well, a lot is being discussed about the new show on social media, ranging from its distinctiveness to the contestants who will probably be walking inside the madhouse. Through glimpses, the makers have already confirmed the inclusion of ex-contestants Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory and Tejaswini Madivada, albeit faintly.

If reports are to be believed, as many as 19 contestants will be entering the show on day 1, i.e. during the grand launch. As of now, the inclusion of Anil Rathod, Sravanthi Prashanth, Mumait Khan, Mitraaw Sharma, Anchor Shiva, Roll Rida, Bindu Madhavi, Ashu Reddy, Hamida, Mahesh Vitta, 7 Arts Sarayu, Shree Rapaka, Chicha Charles, RJ Chaitu, Ajay Kumar Kathurvar and Nataraj is being speculated. The OTT version will mark the return of some of the very popular former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu, who will now get a second chance to bag the coveted trophy and redeem themselves.

Host: Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has hosted the previous three seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu since 2019, will be hosting the spin-off as well.

Start Date: Bigg Boss Non Stop's grand premiere will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday (February 26) from 6 pm.

Streaming Platform: As the title suggests, the show will be non-stop, which means the audiences can catch the happenings inside the house any time of the day as it is available 24*7. And for those who believe in the concept of 'less is more', don't fret, as you can watch the one-hour version of each extended episode exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar. All the previous episodes of the show can be streamed any time.