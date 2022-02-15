Bigg Boss Non Stop Promo Out, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Show To Start From February 26!

On Tuesday (February 15), the makers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop released the second promo of the show to announce its start date. The OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu will kick-start its journey from February 26. The brand new digital season will begin with a grand launch and as many as 15 contestants will be seen entering the stage to be a part of the show.

Well, the new promo features host Nagarjuna Akkineni, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore. In the 1-minute-36-second long video clip, a police officer (played by Murali) can be seen taking a convict (Kishore) to serve his capital punishment. However, things turn upside down, when the duo bump into the convict's lawyer (Nagarjuna), and he tricks the cop revealing the convict's last wish, which is to watch an episode of Bigg Boss Telugu. To a much surprise, the show doesn't end in one hour. Seeing the convict and lawyer enjoy the show thoroughly, the cop and the entire force join in to watch the extended version. As they keep their eyes glued to the screens, host Nagarjuna walks in and announces Bigg Boss Non Stop with the catchline that translates to, "No comma, no full stop, Bigg Boss is now non-stop."

Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the contestants of the new season, reports suggest that Mumaith, Ariyana, Akhil Sarthak, RJ Chaitu, Ashu Reddy, Hamida, Tanish, Shravanthi, Dhanraj might enter the madhouse on day 1.

Bigg Boss Non Stop will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will follow a 24 hours format, which means that the audiences can catch the happenings inside the house any time of the day. All episodes (previous and current) of the show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. A one-hour version will also be made available.