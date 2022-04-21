Bigg Boss Non-Stop Voting Results: Ajay Kathurvar To Get Evicted This Week?

Unlike other OTT versions, Bigg Boss Non-Stop is faring well in terms of content and TRP. Post a massive start, the show picked up the pace with each passing day, only to become one of the favourites of the Telugu audience. From doses of laughter to high voltage drama and ugly spats, the show has all things you need for a perfect reality show. Well, BB Non-Stop is now going through its 8th-week run, and much is happening inside the madhouse.

The house is going through an intense task, which has bifurcated the contestants into smaller groups. Not just that, the viewers have also started debating over issues pertaining to the task. Apart from the task, what has also caught the attention of netizens is the surprising voting trend of the show, according to which Ajay Kathurvar has received the least votes. Though the reason behind Ajay's fewer vote count is not known, his clash with other housemates might have left viewers with no other option than to vote for other nominated contestants.

Let us tell you that a total of 5 contestants- Akhil Sarthak, Ajay, Anil Rathod, Hamida and Ashu Reddy have been nominated this week. Notably, Akhil has received the highest votes followed by Anil, Hamida and Ashu. Given that Ashu has been getting a not-very-impressive response for her stints inside the house, her eviction can also be expected in the upcoming weekend. Who do you think will end up getting evicted this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Non-Stop Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available on Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Non-Stop' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.