Bigg Boss Non Stop Voting Results: Shree Rapaka To Get Eliminated This Week?

Bigg Boss Non Stop has become the new topic of discussion on social media. If the altercations of the contestants were not enough to talk about, netizens have started debating over the elimination, to be precise, the next eliminating contestant. Last weekend saw the exit of one of the strong contestants of the season Mumaith Khan and therefore many think that a few calculations might defer and one can witness the unexpected in the second weekend when Nagarjuna joins the housemates.

In the last nomination process, 11 contestants were nominated including 7 Arts Sarayu, Hamida Khatoon, Anil Rathod, Mitraaw Sharma, Ariyana Glory, Nataraj Master, Akhil Sarthak, Shiva, Ashu, Shree Rapaka, Mahesh Vitta. Well, if the ongoing buzz on the internet is to be believed, Shree Rapaka will be exiting the house on Sunday. Let us tell you, she was recently slammed for 'targetting' Ariyana, especially during nominations. Rapaka was also seen bursting into tears during the previous task as she alleged that Ariyana pushed her in the pretext of checking. Well, with posts and unofficial polls details going viral on social media suggesting Shree Rapaka's exit, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination: Mumaith Khan Becomes The First Eliminated Contestant

Bigg Boss Non Stop Voting Results: Mithraaw Sharma And Mumaith Khan Get Less Votes

As of now, Akhil is said to have received the most votes followed by Shiva and Ariyana. Shree Rapaka, Mitraaw, Anil and Hamida are currently in the last four spots (ascending vote count order). Contestants including Sarayu, Nataraj Master, Ashu and Mahesh Vitta are currently in the safe zone.

Bigg Boss Non Stop, the OTT edition of BB Telugu was launched on February 26. Along with a 24*7 Live streaming, an hour-long episode is being aired on Disney+ Hotstar.