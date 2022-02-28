Bigg Boss Non Stop Week 1 Nominations: Nataraj, Sarayu And 5 Others Get Nominated!

The first week nomination process of the new reality show, Bigg Boss Non Stop was indeed a high voltage affair. It is already known that the 17 housemates have been divided into two groups- Warriors (former contestants) and Challengers (new contestants). Well, the division continued in the nomination process too. However, the process came with a twist, as each member of the Challengers group was asked to nominate any two members from the Warriors team by giving them tags placed on a table.

As expected the nomination process gave rise to several altercations between contestants. For instance, Nataraj alleged that most of them were nominating him after plotting a conspiracy to target him from outside the house. He argued with Mithraaw calling her nomination unfair and adding that he feels she has backstabbed him. On the flip side, Chaitu nominated Nataraj claiming that the latter had body-shamed him and he would never tolerate the behaviour.

Shree Rapaka and Ariyana were also seen getting into a slight argument after the former nominated the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants calling her overconfident. Yet again, Nataraj had an altercation with Sravanthi Chokarapu who he alleged was plotting strategy with others to target him. Post the process, team Warrior had to unanimously nominate any two members from the Challengers team, for which they took the names of Mithraw Sharma and RJ Chaitu.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch Highlights: Host Nagarjuna Introduces The Contestants

Bigg Boss Non Stop Grand Launch: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details On Disney+ Hotstar!

At the end, as many as 7 contestants were nominated including Nataraj, 7 Arts Sarayu, Ariyana Glory, Hamida Khatoon, Mithraaw Sharma, RJ Chaitu and Mumaith Khan. Currently, the house has 17 contestants and one among the nominated housemates will get evicted in the Sunday episode of the show.

Nominated Contestants Week 1

Nataraj

7 Arts Sarayu

Ariyana Glory

Hamida Khatoon

Mithraaw Sharma

RJ Chaitu

Mumaith Khan

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Non Stop Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Non Stop' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.