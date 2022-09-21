Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Captaincy Task Week 3: Shrihan And Revanth Get Heated Up

The Captaincy task for this week has begun and it appears from the promo that it would be a Police vs Thieves game. The contestants have been divided into two teams and a lot of push and pull happens in the promo. Shrihan, Surya, and Revanth are shown screaming loudly. Shrihan especially gets mad like never before.

Then Revanth and Inaya are shown arguing with each other at the top of their voices. Both seem highly triggered and Sri Satya tries to calm her down. Inaya, however, continues to shout. We will need to wait for tonight's (September 20) episode to know how the face-offs turn out to be.

The most recent weekend was a shocker for the Bigg Boss audience, as Nagarjuna lashed out at the contestants for not being entertaining enough. He criticised their lack of involvement and effort. The current week's captaincy task seems to have given them something to redeem themselves with.

Inaya and Shrihan were among the nine contestants who were called out for poor performances, and it seems that they have decided to go all in. It could be that because they are playing for the thieves team, Shrihan and Revanth are doing their task, or they could actually be angry and venting it out. Either way, tonight's episode will have sufficient drama and will be engaging.