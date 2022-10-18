Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Celebrity Gaming League Captaincy Task Has Housemates Change Avatar

After the seventh-week elimination program, Bigg Boss has come up with a brand new captaincy task for the housemates. The task is titled 'Celebrity Gaming League'. Housemates are asked to don the avatars of famous characters from Telugu films and role-play.

According to the promo, what one can understand is that Rajsekhar donned Prabhas'get-up from Chatrapathi and tried to imitate him while speaking.

Marina and Rohith donned the avatars of Baahubali and Devasena.

On the other hand, Geetu was seen as Srivalli and called Srihan Pushparaj. Inaya was seen as a Devakanya from Swargam-like Sridevi in Jagadekaveerudu Athiloka Sundari, while Surya and others tried to evoke some laughter.

While the promo wasn't really interesting at first, Bigg Boss then asked the contestants to line up in the garden area. He told them to immediately leave the house through the main door if they are not interested in the game anymore.

Meanwhile, Baladitya was seen talking to the housemates about how they can generate content and fun only if they come together and not individually.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is hosting season 6 of the Bigg Boss show. So far, Abhinayasri, Shaani, Chanti, Neha, and Arohi Rao have been evicted from the house. Tune into Star Maa at 10 pm from Mondays to Fridays and at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. One can stream the entire show on Disney+ Hotstar, and catch the nonstop version on Star Maa Music