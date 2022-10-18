Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Celebrity Gaming League Captaincy Task Has Housemates Change Avatar

After
the
seventh-week
elimination
program,
Bigg
Boss
has
come
up
with
a
brand
new
captaincy
task
for
the
housemates.
The
task
is
titled
'Celebrity
Gaming
League'.
Housemates
are
asked
to
don
the
avatars
of
famous
characters
from
Telugu
films
and
role-play.
According
to
the
promo,
what
one
can
understand
is
that
Rajsekhar
donned
Prabhas'get-up
from
Chatrapathi
and
tried
to
imitate
him
while
speaking.
Marina
and
Rohith
donned
the
avatars
of
Baahubali
and
Devasena.
On
the
other
hand,
Geetu
was
seen
as
Srivalli
and
called
Srihan
Pushparaj.
Inaya
was
seen
as
a
Devakanya
from
Swargam-like
Sridevi
in
Jagadekaveerudu
Athiloka
Sundari,
while
Surya
and
others
tried
to
evoke
some
laughter.
While
the
promo
wasn't
really
interesting
at
first,
Bigg
Boss
then
asked
the
contestants
to
line
up
in
the
garden
area.
He
told
them
to
immediately
leave
the
house
through
the
main
door
if
they
are
not
interested
in
the
game
anymore.
Meanwhile,
Baladitya
was
seen
talking
to
the
housemates
about
how
they
can
generate
content
and
fun
only
if
they
come
together
and
not
individually.
Veteran
actor
Nagarjuna
is
hosting
season
6
of
the
Bigg
Boss
show.
So
far,
Abhinayasri,
Shaani,
Chanti,
Neha,
and
Arohi
Rao
have
been
evicted
from
the
house.
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
10
pm
from
Mondays
to
Fridays
and
at
9
pm
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
One
can
stream
the
entire
show
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
and
catch
the
nonstop
version
on
Star
Maa
Music