Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Glory Shaini, Anchor Manjusha & Others To Participate

The most awaited Telugu television reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 is very soon going to set the small screen on fire. The show makers have recently launched a promo of the brand new season, which will be hosted by none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna, again. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ahead of the game show's commencement, the social media is buzzing with the news of a few names who could be the possible contestants of this season. There have been several speculations about the list of contestants, the actual participants are only revealed once the show kicks off its maiden episode of the season.

However, to keep the audience and fans of the show hooked on to it, here is the tentative list of finalists, who will likely enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house for a period of a minimum two months, cut off from the outside world. The list includes:

1) Actress Glory Shaini AKA Aasha Shaini

2) Anchor Manjusha

3) Anchor Rohan

4) Singer Mohana Bhogaraju

5) Actor Laksh Chadalavada6) Actor Thanmay (Transgender)7) Choreographer Poppy Master8) Film Critic Vignan Dasari9) Anchor Padmini10) Actress Sanjana Chowdary11) YouTube fame Kushita Kallapu12) Master Bharath Kumar13) Actor Koushik14) Actress Karuna Bhushan15) Actor Sree Mangam (Erojullo fame)16) Actress Preethi Asrani17) Actor Sumanth Ashwin18) Actor Chaitanya Garikipati

19) Singer Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi

Also, there are several other names like television personality Srihan, a film reviewer on YouTube Aadhi Reddy, Sri Satya, RJ Surya, Instagram influencers Geetu Royal and Neha Chowdary, anchor Neha and et al. There is also a strong rumour that celebrity singing couple Sravana Bhargavi and Hemachandra are also going to be part of the show like how Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru have participated in the earlier season as wife and husband.

The construction of the Bigg Boss Season 6 set is underway at a brisk pace at Annapurna Studios. Although there are rumours that the show will go on-air from September 4 on Star MAA, the makers of the show are likely to announce other important details very soon.