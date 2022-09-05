Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Remuneration: Check Out Complete Salary Deets Here!

Sudeepa

Or popularly known as Pinky from Venkatesh's Nuvu Naku Nachav, has appeared in several teleserials before disappearing from public glare. However, she took the opportunity to get back in action with Bigg Boss 6. She is being paid Rs 25,000 as remuneration.

Srihan

Srihan, who was popular as former contestant Siri's boyfriend more than for his professional life is a model and tv actor. He too is receiving an amount of Rs 50,000 per week.

Neha Chowdary

The anchor-turned- TV actress who hails from a sports background made it to the show with her unique gymnast skills and talent. She was recognized for her hosting skills during IPL in Mumbai. She is charging Rs 20,000.

Chalaki Chanti

Chalaki Chanti is one of the Tollywood's comedian who has appeared in several mainstream films and entertained the viewers with a popular comedy show Jabardast before coming to the Bigg Boss. He is taking Rs 50,000 as remuneration per week.

Sri Sathya

Model-turned-TV actress Sri Sathya entered the house following a dance performance. She is said to have been charging Rs 30,000 per week.

Arjun Kalyan

Arjun, who completed MS in the USA returned to India after persuing a course in Acting from a Film Academy in New York. He acted in several low-budget films. He is taking home Rs 20,000.

Geethu

Chittooru Chirutha AKA Geethu Royal is an RJ, critic, reviewer, insta influencer and what not? The firebrand is already dashing ahead with her unique slang and attitude. She is earning Rs 25,000 per week.

Abhinaya Sri

Dancer, daughter of dancer Anuradha, Abhinaya entered Tollywood and shook the industry with 'A Ante Amalapuram' song. She has done quite a few songs and roles in Telugu films before refraining from Telugu industry. She has become a full-time YouTuber and is making her own mark. She is charging Rs 20,000 per week.

Marina Abraham

TV actress Marina, who is in the house along with her husband Rohith is a household name. She is charging Rs 35,000 per week.

Rohith

Television actor and model Rohith, who entered the house as the jodi, Marina's husband is taking home Rs 45,000 per week.

Baladitya

The child artist-turned-hero Baladitya has been missing in action for a few years and he is waiting for the right opportunity like Bigg Boss to bounce back into limelight. He is charging Rs 45,000 per week.

Vasanthi

The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of the female lead in Sampoornesh Babu's film Cauliflower. She is also the heroine of Wanted Pandugad. Vasanthi too is taking Rs 25,000 each per week.

Shaini Salmon

The character artist who rose to fame through Rajamouli's Sye movie is in the game show and is taking home Rs 30,000 for his duration of stay in the house.

Inaya Sultana

This social media influencer gained instant popularity with just one video of her meeting with none other than RGV. She was seen dancing with RGV in a red ensemble and the video went viral. Like how Ariyana Glory became a contestant in Bigg Boss 5 due to RGV, this season, Inaya was in the house courtesy RGV. She is taking home Rs 15,000 a week.

RJ Surya

Mimicry artist, comedian, RJ, and show host RJ Surya was offered Rs 40,000.

Faima

Jabardasth comedian Faima, who rose to popularity and riches from humble household is charging Rs 25,000 a week to stay inside the house.

Adi Reddy

A successful YouTuber from the public, Adi Reddy has made it to the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. He is being paid Rs 30,000 as the remuneration.

Rajasekhar

He started his career as an office boy and took up small modeling assignments, worked on his physique and histrionics to become a model and subsequently a TV actor. He is taking home about Rs 20,000.

Arohi Rao

Arohi is a model-turned-actress who appeared in a few television serials. She is charging Rs 15,000 per week for her stay in the house.

Revanth

Indian Idol winner, Revanth, who entered the house as the last contestant is the highest paid participant of the game show and is reportedly receiving a paycheque of Rs 60,000 per week during his stint at the Bigg Boss house.