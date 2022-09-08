Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 3 Highlights: Rohit And Marina Will Get Evicted As A Couple

Almost the whole episode of Day 3 focused on the nomination process. The design was interesting, to say the least. A huge commode model was set up. Nominated names were to be stamped on paper, and flushed into the commode.

The most popular names were Revanth, Sri Satya, Faima, and Chanti.

Revanth was nominated for his attempts to be assertive, which did not sit well with the housemates. Instances were mentioned where the housemates felt that he tried to dominate and refused to take feedback. In the living room area, there was a discussion about food and eating time, and Revanth wanted Faima to pay attention. He called her out loudly and without any context, his tone sounded quite dismissive. Revanth explained that he had tried to call her twice and because there was no response, he raised his voice, and it might have sounded disrespectful. He said that he is taking all feedback sincerely and he will try his best to become more receptive.

Sri Satya was accused of being aloof and unapproachable. She was repeatedly told that her "attitude" was a little off-putting when people try to socialise with her. Those who nominated her acknowledged that Sri Satya is not intentionally doing that, but they established that it was something to be addressed. Sri Satya did not try to explain when she received feedback. When it was her turn to nominate, she vented about how she was trying her best to socialise and come out of her shell. She said that while she can change and mingle, she can't possibly be friends with every single person in the house. She concluded by saying that she has no control over how her natural body language is interpreted and that to her knowledge she did not have an attitude problem.

Faima and Chanti were mostly nominated for not showing involvement in work. Faima was told that while she did entertain a lot, she spent more time joking around than contributing to work. She was also accused of not being enthusiastic about tasks. Chanti was told that he could have been more involved in the kitchen.

Apart from these four, three others were directly nominated because of the team they belonged to and they were Inaya Sulthana, Bala Aditya, and Abhinayashree. Of these three, Bigg Boss said, one could be saved and swapped with someone who was safe. The decision was to be taken by the other three members of their team, unanimously. Geetu clearly said she does not want Inaya to be saved, and it has to be one of the other two. The consensus was that Bala Aditya will be saved. Arohi was chosen to swap places with Bala Aditya.

In the end, the seven people nominated were: Revanth, Sri Satya, Chanti, Faima, Inaya Sulthana, Arohi, and Abhinayashree.

Before nominations began, Bigg Boss announced that Rohit and Marina would not be able to nominate each other, and they have to cast their nominations as a couple. Anyone who nominates them has to nominate them as a couple too. They will basically be considered as one single contestant for the purposes of the game. If and when they get evicted, they will get evicted as a couple.