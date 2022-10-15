Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 40 Highlights: Surya Is The New Captain Of The House!

The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show has an interesting captaincy task. Contestants were asked to vote between two sets of contenders to choose their captain. By the final round, the housemates are asked to vote between Rohith and Surya. Marina also voted for Surya citing that he needs a chance to prove his talent. With more votes in his bank, Surya was elected as the captain.

During the process of 'Akharivaraku Aagani Parugu' task, Faima, Keerthi and Rohith were seen fighting for the ball but the twist was given by Sudeepa, who took hold of the ball and placed it in Rohith's basket. Faima and Inaya argued over the game plan.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Surya and Inaya has become irritating for the viewers. After Arohi left the show, Surya chose to get close to Inaya. Their episodes are coming across in bad taste for the housemates as well. Inaya is addressing Surya as Bava and they both share a lollipop. The way the public now views Inaya is affected by Surya, which could prove fatal to her continuation in the house.

Rohith and Marina celebrated Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house in front of other housemates and their cheers. The girls celebrated the occasion by applying Mehendi on their hands. They all danced together to the song 'Bole Chudiya Bole Kangana' from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. Revanth was seen looking at his wife's picture on the photo frame, several times a day.