Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 45: Disappointed Over Housemates' Behaviour Bigg Boss Calls Off Task!
The episode began with the contestants- Keerthi and Surya, Srihan, Revanth, Geetu, Baladitya, Vasanthi- Arjun Kalyan discussing the nominations and silly reasons. Later, Vasanthi, Arjun, Srihan, Faima, and Revanth were seen discussing Arjun and Sri Satya's relationship.
Arjun was made fun of by Revanth, Srihan, and Adi Reddy as Rohith looked o for saying "Perugu Vesko Vedi Chestundi."
Arjun was later seen lamenting at Sri Sathya about how he regretted nominating Adi Reddy for reasons that are not personal to him.
The captaincy task titled Celebrity League had the housemates divided into two teams- Tollywood Fantasies and Tollywood Dynamites. The housemates were asked to cosplay the characters assigned to them and perform skits to win over the other team. However, the game went haywire with contestants being disinterested in the task. Bigg Boss then announced a shocking matter to the housemates much to their dismay.
The following housemates have played under Tollywood Fantasies
1)Revanth
as
Raja
from
Gharana
Mogudu
2)Baladitya was asked to perform Bheemla from Bheemla Nayak.
3)Srihan as Chennakesava Reddy,
4)Inaya as Indraja
5)Adi Reddy as Raju from Coolie No 1
6)Faima as Neelambari
7)Keerthi as Osey Ramulamma
Under
the
Tollywood
Dynamites,
the
following
contestants
have
cosplayed-
1)Arjun as Daya from Temper
2)Surya as Pushparaj
3)Rohith as kaalabhairava
4)Raj as Shiva from Chatrapathi
5)Sri Sathya as Bhanumathi from Fida
6)Marina as Arundathi
7)Vasanthi as Ha Ha Haasini
Surya
then
discussed
with
Vasanthi
about
creating
fun
with
the
roles,
and Revanth was seen tutoring Raj for the character. Surya and Geetu have been involved in their characters so much and seemed quite apt.
Srihan
did
his
best
as
Balakrishna
in
Chennakesava
Reddy
and
Neelambari,
portrayed
by
Faima
got
together
with
Srihan
to
create
some
drama.
Arjun
as
Daya
in
Temper
was
seen
going
around
Sri
Sathya,
who
roleplayed
Bhanumathi.
Keerthi tried her best to portray Osey Ramulamma. But the performances of the contestants were not up to the mark and they failed to put up a show that could generate fun and interest.
Adi Reddy allegedly made fun of the tasks that Bigg Boss created for this season and they all relaxed after a bit and began to talk, instead of creating entertainment. Following this, Bigg Boss opened the house's main gate and asked the contenders to leave the house immediately if they continue to take tasks more lightly. He expressed disappointment and called off the entire captaincy task.