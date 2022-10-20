Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 46: Housemates Were Starved For A While Before They Played Kabaddi For Food!

In the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, Bigg Boss, who was upset with the behaviour of the contestants during the cosplay task sent men into the house and seized all the food from the house; locked it in the store room. The teammates were made to play games to win food.

Geetu was telling the housemates about her 11 eggs and Srihan made fun of her. Inaya, who tried to eat an omelette was discouraged as the gas was put off and the power was disconnected to the microwave oven. RJ Surya was the one who stood out among the other housemates by eating the specks of leftover food in the laundry room and kitchen. All the housemates were seen lamenting about the lack of food and being hungry.

While Geetu and Sri Satya were talking to Srihan about his and Inaya's nominations episodes, Srihan revealed that Inaya approached him and explained that she nominated him out of sheer anger that he nominated her and there is nothing personal about him. Srihan said that Inaya told him that he is far better than all other contestants.

Bigg Boss then offered the housemates a chance to lay their hands on some dal and chawal after playing a Kabaddi game. Geetu is the Sanchalak of the game, according to the teams they were made into for the Celebrity League challenge.

As two rounds out of three were won by Tollywood Dynamites, the Sanchalak announced them as the winners and handed over the food bowls to them. Surya, Sri Sathya, Arjun Kalyan, Vasanthi, Geetu, and all of them ate food.

Then the second task was Reverse Tug of War, with Faima as the Sanchalak. Balls from the playing field are to be put into their respective baskets to win the game. In this game, Tollywood Fantastics won and they enjoyed the food- Phulka and a fry.

As both parties ate, Sri Satya and Srihan were involved in a fun banter about the food. Sri Satya lured Srihan with Rice and Dal.

Later, as part of the punishment for sharing food, Geetu and Adi Reddy were given a task- to clean several utensils. All other housemates cheered and made fun of them both, especially Geetu for her earlier attitude and now for having to clean the utensils.

At the end of the episode, the housemates got together and jumped in joy as they sang Happy Birthday to Srihan.