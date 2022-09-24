Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination Week 3: Will It Be Vasanthi Or Inaya?

In the Friday episode, Vasanthi and Inaya were having a discussion about who would face eviction this weekend. The two of them included themselves, and considered a few other choices including Arohi. Eventually they came to a conclusion that it would mostly be one of the women that would get evicted this week.

In the nominations for worst performer of the week, Arohi, Keerthi, and Arjun were the toppers, and Arjun went inside the jail. Keerthi had a major meltdown and it took the housemates some time to console her.

The prediction of Vasanthi and Inaya does seem likely, as they are two of the weakest contestants in the house, and the two of the worst performers were women as well. So it can be expected that one of these four women might get evicted this weekend.

And since the other two have already been nominated for worst performers, the probability is even higher for Vasanthi and Inaya to exit the house.

Vasanthi has repeatedly been told that she needs to be more active and engage in the house. Although she makes an effort, her presence is truly not that prominent because there are contestants who much more effectively grab attention, including Inaya herself.

On the other hand, Inaya has been gathering up negativity towards her, as her efforts usually create the kind of drama that gets tiring after a while. Especially, her constant arguments with Shrihan get a bit tiring to watch after a certain point. Shrihan had started using this for his advantage, by trolling her, and that only triggered her more.

So, it looks like either Vasanthi or Inaya might face an eviction this time, but we will know for sure once the episode airs.

Update:

The talk was that Inaya would be the one to get evicted this weekend. Some websites had even published that she has been eliminated. However, the latest buzz is that Neha has been evicted from the house this weekend. Inaya was apparently saved because of the votes she received. We will have to wait until tomorrow night to know who gets evicted. Since Inaya comes close, she probably won't be saved tonight.

Another unofficial news is that the reverse-aging host of the show has directly nominated Arjun Kalyan and Keerthi Bhat for the next week's elimination. Makes us wonder how rough that must have been on the contestants if this had actually happened. Especially after Keerthi's emotional outburst, this seems harsh. This weekend's episodes look like they are going to be drama-filled events.