Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 10 Highlights: Sri Satya Just Wants To Eat In Peace

Arjun spoke to Revanth and explained how he would have nominated anybody else if they had made the same jokes that Revanth did. He told Revanth that if he didn't nominate him because they were friends, it would not be fair game. Revanth said that he understood, but he had to explain his jokes to Arjun, and he would do that later.

Srisatya was present when this conversation happened, and then Shrihan joined them after Revanth left. The three were discussing the equation between Arjun and Vasanthi. Arjun kept saying that it was because Revanth pushing Arjun to declare he sees Vasanthi as a sibling, that Arjun got annoyed and that had nothing to do with how he felt about Vasanthi. Satya did not buy his argument and she kept asking him to stop lying and laughed as he repeated the same.

Geetu and Adi had a conversation about the nominations. Geetu told him that rather than repeatedly nominating the same set of people, it would be smarter to nominate weak contestants who haven't been nominated yet so that the chances of the strong contestants (probably referring to herself and Adi) facing eviction would decrease.

In a late evening discussion, Aditya advised Revanth on his tone and his way of speaking. He explained to Revanth that speaking your heart is different from being loud and aggressive. That even unfiltered opinions can be spoken in a civil way without sounding too dominant.

Surya and Arohi had a conversation where Surya explained to Arohi about a possible accusation that could come their way. He reminded her that the two of them were probably the closest of friends, compared to any other pair or group of friends in the house. He said at some point, they will be accused of playing together and being biased with their game for the other person. Arohi agreed. He also iterated they would only be supporting each other personally, and not when it comes to the game.

Sri Satya and Revanth had a discussion about Sri Satya eating alone. She said she can't eat with other people every day. He advised her that if she could make a small number of sacrifices she could make people happy with her actions. She was here to play the game, and not please people. She said that if she wants to eat alone, and Arjun came and sat with her, she would naturally ask him to let her eat alone and if he is offended that is his problem. Revanth agreed that it was her wish. Later in the episode, Sri Satya was shown eating with Arjun and having a conversation.

Neha and Revanth had a heated argument about the captaincy task. Revanth walked out in the middle of the discussion, and later Neha had another debate about how wrong it was of him to walk out like that.

The task for the day was about babies (dolls were presented as babies). The contestants were to take care of these babies and place them in strollers. There were puzzles and a sac race involved. The task would continue into the next day as well.