Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 5 Highlights: Revanth And Adi Reddy Lock Horns

The day 4 episode started with Marina complaining about being body shamed. She mentioned how Geetu had earlier made suggestive gestures that were aimed at body shaming Marina, who added that that's how it appeared to her, at least. She recalled this and then Bala Aditya mentioned a piece of Inaya's conversation with Marina, where Inaya claimed that she was complimenting Marina. Inaya got upset at Bala for bringing that conversation into a space where body shaming was being discussed.

A buzzer quiz task was given to the housemates, where Arohi and Sri Satya competed for their respective teams. In Arohi's team, Revanth wanted to go, but Arohi tried to explain why she wanted to go. Although Revanth contested her for a while, he later wished her luck after a point where Arohi started losing her cool a little. After the quiz, a conflict broke out between Revanth and Arohi, where Revanth said something that offended Arohi.

Meanwhile, Geetu accused Chanti of being dismissive of other people's opinions and explained that is the reason she nominated him. Chanti was not happy about this, and he explained that there is a difference between being dismissive and asking someone to wait for their turn to speak. The two kept on trying to explain their side and didn't come to an agreement.

Voting went on for who should compete for the House Captain position. Only the mass team was allowed to vote. Most votes came for Bala Aditya and Surya, and the couple Rohit and Marina. Since they were to be considered as a single contestant, they were selected to compete for captaincy along with Bala and Surya. Geetu was very vocal about the voting process and while there were objections to how she disturbed the process, Bala tried to calm people down by telling them that she can't vote but she can still have opinions as a housemate, even though she walked out when Bala was suggesting how to go about the voting process.

Rohit and Marina created some drama from their side. Marina was complaining about how Rohit still had not gotten comfortable enough to hug her, and she was making a big deal out of it. Later, she started a riff with Sri Satya for having wanted to talk to Rohit alone for a few minutes. Marina started crying and Sri Satya tried to calm her down. Rohit asked her to leave Marina alone, but then they broke out and confessed that it was a pretense, and the three were laughing it off.

Revanth went around the groups explaining how he was not going to be cornered into being dormant, just because people were constantly complaining about his self-expression. There was an instance when Geetu tried to shut him up when he was about to say something. He was sort of interrupting but he could not take that lightly.

At one point during the discussions about Revanth's controversial behaviour, Revanth got quite triggered by how Adi spoke to him. The two appeared as if they were going to get into a fistfight but they were stopped before anyone raised a hand.

Arohi was being consoled by Surya, who was patiently listening to her and trying to feed her. Arohi could not stop crying, and she kept trying to convey how nobody else in the house had a problem with her slang or language, but Geetu and Revanth alone had.