Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 6 Highlights: Geetu Royal's Face Turns Red

In the beginning of the episode, Bala Aditya was having a conversation with Vasanthi and Geetu, and Geetu had her legs crossed. Her one feet was pointed toward Bala, and Geetu was rocking her leg too. Bala asked her not to do that, and Geetu apologized and said it happens involuntarily, and although she did it again, she apologized again.

Then the captaincy task began. The task was that one person had to dip their face into cold water which had stuff floating on it, like lemon and ice cubes, to find keys that they were supposed to handover to one contestant competing for captaincy, who would open a certain box and find a number plate, and then go to a tub which contained hidden cards with numbers and the alphabet. The contestants had to pick and arrange cards to match the number plate, and place them on cars allotted to them.

Bala Aditya, Surya, Rohit, Neha, Geetu, and Adi competed for captaincy. Faima was appointed as the judge for the task. The contestants were given two number plates locked in separate boxes each. The contestant was supposed to open one box and try working with that number plate, and if it doesn't work, then move to the other. Neha had confusions about this rule, and had both boxes open and tried to match either one number plate, based on available cards. Faima got heated up and tried to explain the rule to Neha. Neha claimed that this was not explained initially and her game was ruined.

However, Bala Aditya and Geetu finished first. Although Geetu finished earlier, her arrangement was wrong and did not match the plate. So, Bala was chosen to be the first Captain of the house.

Arohi pointed out Geetu's strategy and stated that she found it unfair. Geetu had gotten hold of someone else's key and she hid it, hoping to slow down their game. When confronted she admitted it, and argued that her strategies were not limited by fairness, and to her winning the game mattered more.

She was accused of having hidden the key inside her outfit, which she denied. She, however, debated that it would still be fine if she had done that. This disturbed many housemates who felt that it would be unfair to the guys who would be left with no option to retrieve the keys without being abusive. Geetu tried to keep up her stand and said that if someone were to do that to her, she would not complain about that. However, she later apologised and admitted that her argument was flawed.

The housemates were asked to pick a worst performer for the week, so that they could be locked up inside the Bigg Boss Prison. Most people picked Geetu and she was locked up.

During the nomination for worst performer, Shrihan and Bala picked Inaya. Bala said she was difficult to understand, and Shrihan said something similar. Inaya got upset and claimed that Bala was making a big deal out of a misunderstanding where Inaya was not at all at fault. She accused him of kindling that conflict again, for no reason.

She also added that while Shrihan has Siri outside to support him, he is trying to play safe. Shrihan got quite triggered, and he ended up in tears later. After he cooled down, he spoke to Inaya to clear the issue out. Inaya went on to say that Shrihan was trying to shy away from situations, worried about how it would be perceived by the people outside.

Inaya claimed that a certain female housemate had feelings for Shrihan and he nominated that housemate to play safe, and then she later started calling him bro to smoothen things. Shrihan protested that now Inaya was assuming things about another housemate and it was not appropriate.

Bala was chosen to be Captain and there was a celebration. It appeared as though everyone was happy with his being the Captain. He was seated on a throne, and people sang songs in his praise, and there were smiles everywhere.