Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Ex-Contestants Ariyana, Avinash, Akhil Sarthak Re-Enter The House On Last Day

The sixth season of Telugu Bigg Boss will see its grand finale on Sunday. As the contestants are gearing up to know who the title winner is, the house is witnessing the entry of the former contestants from the older seasons. They have entered the house to cheer up the finalists and encourage them.

Mukku Avinash, Ariyana Glory, Akjil Sarthak, Ravi Krishna, Bhanu, Mehaboob, Ashu Reddy, RJ Kajal, RJ Chaitu are among the former contestants to enter the house. They were welcomed by the finalists of the sixth season with a loud cheer and they exchanged wishes to each other. Apart from the present housemates, the former contestants also expressed their excitement to be back in the house another time. The former contestants played some games such as tongue twisters and danced along with the present contestants to cheer them up.

Speaking of the show, Srihan, Rohit, Adi Reddy, and Keerthi, and Revanth are the finalists. And according to media reports, Adi Reddy opted out of the house for the "suitcase cash" offered to the housemates. Apparently, he took home Rs. 25 lakh and left the Bigg Boss. While the news is not official yet, we will get to tonight know if it really happened.

Meanwhile, it is already known that two contestants out of five will be prevented from entering the finals in Saturday's semi-final episode. It is reported that Srihan will turn out to be the first runner up, while singer Revanth. Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Keerthi will get eliminated soon.

The filming of the finale began at 9 am on December 17, according to the sources. And since the finale is being shot, Disney+ Hotstar stopped streaming the live broadcast of the show. Fans can watch it on the Television channel Star Maa starting from 9:00 pm on Saturday night. It will also be available on the OTT platform. Let us not jump the gun and wait until host Nagarjuna Akkineni announces the name of the winner and the runner up on Sunday's episode. Until then, stay tuned with us to know the latest updates about the show.