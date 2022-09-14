Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Galata Geetu Tries To Hide Contestants' Dolls In Sisindri Captaincy Task, Swaps Her Doll

In the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, contestants have quietly settled in and started moving friendly with the rest of them after one week, and no first-week elimination. The makers of the show have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they come up with new types of challenges and games to keep the housemates engaged and viewers entertained.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced Sisindri task/hush baby hush to pick out the new captain for the week. The task is all about safeguarding the dolls of each contestant and doing the needful when asked for. Contestants, as part of their game plan, can adopt any kind of strategy to win or make the opponents lose the game.

Galata Geetu AKA Geetu Royal is one among those who believe to win or make others lose. By hook or crook, she tries to grab the attention of the cameras and housemates as well as puts up a great fight when it comes to performing tasks and challenges.

As part of her game plan, contestants who are aloof have been duped. She tried to steal their toys and place them in the lost and found area, making them disqualified for vying for captaincy. Geetu even went ahead and changed the clothes of her lost doll with Baladitya's. She even stated, "I have no problem if Bigg Boss disqualifies my game and is okay with it."

Geethu, who was being nominated since the first week is continuing to irk the housemates every day. Tonight's episode is going to telecast the extension of the Sisindri task where contestants are asleep except for Adi Reddy, who sacrificed sleep to safeguard his doll.