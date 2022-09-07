Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu Continues To Irk The Audience On Day 2; Inaya Feels Left Out

As far as the first impressions go, the Bigg Boss audience had not gotten a positive one of Geetu. After day 1, the contestant was trolled a lot on Twitter. Day 2 gave us more of her annoying antics.

Inaya Sulthana was chosen as the experiment for the day by Geetu and she started triggering with her tone and by ordering her to sing for her. Inaya declined to sing and clarified that it was her objective to complete tasks assigned and not to obey unconditionally. She pointed out how 'pani cheyyadam' is getting work done.

Although Inaya walked away without singing, she was clearly upset about Geetu's behavior.

Revanth and Abhinayashree competed on a task. They had to slide a glass of water across a table. The trick was that it had to cross a line on the edge of the table so that they can pick it up and pour the water into their bowl. If they slide too slowly, it won't reach the line, and if they slide too fast, the glass will fall over. Revanth won the task and was relieved from the trash team and moved to the mass team.

Later Neha and Inaya competed on a task. They had to push around a cubical structure from inside it and take it to an area marked on the ground. There was only one area, and the two had to fight for space. They played two rounds and Neha won both. Inaya felt that she could have won if not for some disturbances around her. She tried to convince people that it was not her fault, but when people tried to make her understand they were trying their best not to disturb her game, she felt low and declared that she feels unsupported by anyone in the house.

A few waited outside the washroom door and consoled her when she walked out, presumably after crying inside. Neha hugged her and kissed her. She affirmed Inaya that she gave a tough fight and it was all right.

Later, inside the house, Inaya apologized for lashing out and she was just upset. Bala Aditya was the one she accused of blocking her way during the game, and they cleared out the difference of opinon and calmed down. Neha was moved to the Class team from the mass team.