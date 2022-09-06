Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geethu Royal Becomes Most Trolled Contestant On Day 1

The highly awaited Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 has arrived in style this week. The viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the show to unfold so that they have something to pass their time and nudge about. The show began on September 4 with the host Nagarjuna inviting as many as 21 contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The following day, the first day of participants was telecast on September 5.

Geethu Royal, who entered the house as one of the contestants, has become the first one to fall prey to Social media trolling. Geethu, who is known as Geethu Royal AKA Chittoor Chiruta has created a niche for her on social media platforms and has worked as an RJ and show host among other things before becoming an influencer. She took the opportunity to reach out to more people through the show.

Geethu has a loud voice and an accent that is yet to catch up with people. Her complaint against Inaya for not cleaning up after her shower became the first issue of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. Netizens, who have no chill are taking to Twitter to share their opinions about the same. Most of them are against Geethu Royal and she is literally annoying, opined several.

Check out some of the tweets here: