Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nominations: Revanth, Faima & Others In Danger Zone!

The first ever nominations of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 are going to take place on the fourth day, unlike the previous seasons, where nominations are held immediately. Mondays are usually for nominations but this season has a change with the nomination process happening on Wednesday.

In the first week, housemates are asked to stamp the name of the contestants they want to nominate on a paper. Later, each contestant will have to give their reason for nominating them and flush it off. The heated arguments have begun in the house, going by the latest promo.

The promo began with Revanth nominating Faima. He cited Faima's disinterest in taking part in the house's chores as the reason. Arjun Kalyan also nominated Faima for the very same reason. Later, many housemates nominated Revanth. Faima, Keerthi, Arohi, Sudeepa, Vasanthi have nominated Revanth. In addition to them, Sri Satya was nominated by Vasanthi, who said that she got heavy attitude vibes from Satya. Arohi was also nominated for this week's elimination process.

While the entire list of contestants in nominations will be revealed in tonight's episode, Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri, and Inaya have directly entered nominations due to the tasks that they played the day before. Faima and Revanth were later involved in a heated discussion over the reasons cited for elimination.

However, even if the nominations take place on a different day, eliminations are going to happen during the weekend episodes, mostly Sundays. There are 21 housemates in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6.