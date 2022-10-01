    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Host Insults Adi Reddy Over Surya's Negligent Behaviour In Throwing Food!

      By
      |

      In the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, host Nagarjuna was seen taking a dig at the contestants for their behaviour over the week. He was rather upset with a couple of contestants and made sure to teach them a lesson.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Fourth Weekend Promo

      In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, host Nagarjuna was seen cornering RJ Surya, who wasted a full plate of food over a silly issue with Arohi into the trash can. The way he threw food into the dustbin has become a concern since it is imbibed among us that food is next to God and is to be treated with respect.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Fourth Weekend Promo

      Surya was questioned about why he did that and the house's captain, Adi Reddy, who said that he would take extra measures to contain food wastage was questioned on the same by Nagarjuna.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Fourth Weekend Promo

      He then pointed at Baladitya and smiled as he said, "Baladitya ki kuda kopam vachindi" which means, Baladitya also got angry. This was regarding the Hotel Vs Hotel task where Geetu felt betrayed that Baladitya, whom she considers a brother, did not give her his contribution of money. Later, there was a cold war between Geetu and Baladitya and the duo is said to have not spoken to each other for an entire day and a half.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Fourth Weekend Promo

      In the fourth-week elimination process, Sudeepa, Arohi Rao, Geetu, Revanth, Raj Sekhar, RJ Surya, and Arjun Kalyan are in the danger zone. One of the contestants will be eliminated either on Saturday or Sunday's episode.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
      X