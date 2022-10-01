Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Host Insults Adi Reddy Over Surya's Negligent Behaviour In Throwing Food!

In
the
upcoming
weekend
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
6,
host
Nagarjuna
was
seen
taking
a
dig
at
the
contestants
for
their
behaviour
over
the
week.
He
was
rather
upset
with
a
couple
of
contestants
and
made
sure
to
teach
them
a
lesson.
In
the
latest
promo
released
by
the
makers
of
the
show,
host
Nagarjuna
was
seen
cornering
RJ
Surya,
who
wasted
a
full
plate
of
food
over
a
silly
issue
with
Arohi
into
the
trash
can.
The
way
he
threw
food
into
the
dustbin
has
become
a
concern
since
it
is
imbibed
among
us
that
food
is
next
to
God
and
is
to
be
treated
with
respect.
Surya
was
questioned
about
why
he
did
that
and
the
house's
captain,
Adi
Reddy,
who
said
that
he
would
take
extra
measures
to
contain
food
wastage
was
questioned
on
the
same
by
Nagarjuna.
He
then
pointed
at
Baladitya
and
smiled
as
he
said,
"Baladitya
ki
kuda
kopam
vachindi" which
means,
Baladitya
also
got
angry.
This
was
regarding
the
Hotel
Vs
Hotel
task
where
Geetu
felt
betrayed
that
Baladitya,
whom
she
considers
a
brother,
did
not
give
her
his
contribution
of
money.
Later,
there
was
a
cold
war
between
Geetu
and
Baladitya
and
the
duo
is
said
to
have
not
spoken
to
each
other
for
an
entire
day
and
a
half.
In
the
fourth-week
elimination
process,
Sudeepa,
Arohi
Rao,
Geetu,
Revanth,
Raj
Sekhar,
RJ
Surya,
and
Arjun
Kalyan
are
in
the
danger
zone.
One
of
the
contestants
will
be
eliminated
either
on
Saturday
or
Sunday's
episode.