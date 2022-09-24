Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Nagarjuna Shocks Baladitya; Appreciates Srihan And Sri Satya!

The upcoming weekend episode of the infamous Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show is going to stir up some of the contestants and their fans outside. The show's host Nagarjuna appeared all dapper for the third-weekend episode and going by the recently released promo, the actor, who is on the other hand busy promoting his upcoming Dasara release The Ghost, looks like has picked up from where he left last weekend.

The promo began with contestants cheerfully greeting Nagarjuna, who put on a serious face. Contestants looked perplexed before Nagarjuna asked the least performers of the show to go back and stand behind the coach. While he appreciated Sri Satya and Srihan for their performance in the last week, he took a dig at Baladitya.

Nagarjuna expressed dismay when fellow contestants didn't clap for Sri Satya and Srihan. Baladitya responded by saying that he was in shock about it, to which Nagarjuna retorted, "We all are in shock about how you played the game." In addition, Nagarjuna also made the organizers play video footage where Baladitya was seen lounging away as other participants were involved in the game. There was a commotion to which Baladitya was unperturbed.

He later intimidated the contestants by repeating the words 'Pitta Kathalu' over which Srihan, Inaya, and Geetu have fought. Last weekend, Shaani and Abhinayasri were evicted from the house as part of the double elimination process. For this week's elimination, Neha, Arohi, Vasanthi, Inaya, and Chanti are in the danger zone.

While Revanth and Geetu were nominated by many contestants every week, he has been getting more votes from his fans and the public.

Tune into Star Maa at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays to watch the weekend episodes of the show. Simultaneously, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the show.