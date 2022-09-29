Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Revanth Cries After Seeing Clips Of His Wife's Baby Shower On Bigg Boss TV!

The Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house took an emotional turn on its upcoming episode on September 29. The housemates, who are all settling their scores post the Hotel Vs Hotel task are treated to a deeply emotional situation. They have all felt happy, sad, and broken down- all at the same time.

Contestant Revanth's wife is heavily pregnant and is expected to deliver the baby by the time the game show comes to an end. While it is quite understandable for anyone to sympathize with the Indian Idol singing competition winner for his choice of missing out on one of the crucial phases of life, Bigg Boss hosts have tried to make it up for him. They have given him a beautiful surprise.

According to the latest promo of the reality game show, Revanth was called out to the lounge area by Bigg Boss. He informed Revanth about his wife's babyshower event and started displaying clips from the event for Revanth to see. He immediately broke down and couldn't hold back his tears.

Revanth then called out to the rest of the housemates to come and see the pictures. The makers of the show have even arranged a decorative set-up of a baby shower event, inside the house. The decoration included marigold flower garlands, a durbar chair, bangles, fruits, flowers, and vermilion powder among other essentials that are usually a common sight at traditional baby shower events of Telugu culture.

Revanth then showered rose petals on his wife through the TV and put Kumkum (Vermilion) on her forehead. He kissed his wife fighting off tears, amid happy cheers and clapping from other housemates.