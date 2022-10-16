Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Vasanthi Asked To Sacrifice Her Hair Length For Rohith!

The promo began with Nagarjuna speaking to the house Captain Revanth. In a lighter vein, Nagarjuna asked the Bigg Boss to play the video of Revanth sleeping. All housemates burst into laughter watching the video of Revanth waking up to dog barks.

Tonight's weekend episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is going to be super fun. The delayed promo has lived-up to the expectations.

Going into the promo, the host made the Bigg Boss play another video where Marina and Rohith were seen speaking about the selfish behaviour of the contestants. Marina then tried to console Rohith. Following this, the weekend episode is going to be thrilling with the host asking Rohith to choose between the contestants to sacrifice something for him, for his willingness to nominate himself for two direct weeks.

While everyone who benefited in the Battery Recharge task against Rohith's sacrifice raised their hands to sacrifice, Nagarjuna made Rohith pick the contestant. Going by the promo, it looks like Rohit chose Vasanthi to sacrifice- by cutting her hair length upto shoulders. Vasanthi seemed perplexed at this challenge/sacrifice but it is to be seen if she goes ahead with the task.

On the other hand, Geetu, who tricked Baladitya to give up smoking in the house, was given a shock. Nagarjuna asked Baladitya to watch the actual conversation that happened between Geetu and Bigg Boss about the issue.

According to the buzz, this week, Sudeepa or Rajsekhar will be eliminated from the house.

Tune into Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends to watch the entire fun-filled episode. Alternatively, the show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.